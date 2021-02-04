Lionel Messi said to be growing tired of the incessant rumours about his future

Barcelona news has been dominated by Lionel Messi for some time now, but things have gone to another level in these past few days according to a report in Diario Sport.

First, the details of his lucrative contract with Barcelona were leaked. Then, Argentine Paris Saint-Germain players Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria spoke out about wanting to play with their compatriot in Paris next season.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman hit back at the incessant rumour mill following the blaugrana’s 5-3 win at Granada in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday night, accusing PSG of a lack of respect and heating up relations ahead of their Champions League tie.

According to sources close to the player, Messi is also growing weary of the constant talk around his future.

He told Jordi Evole of La Sexta at the beginning of the season that he won’t make any decision about his future until the end of the season, and maintains he has nothing to do with the PSG links.

Paredes and Di Maria have been the latest to talk up Messi, but they’re not the first associated with the French club to do so. Neymar, Leonardo and Mauricio Pochettino have all spoken of their desire to bring the Argentine to Paris.

Messi, however, is just focusing on his game and will address his future come the end of the season. He wants to speak with the incoming president following the 7 March elections.