Jese on Mbappe: “He really wants to go to Real Madrid”

Jese Rodriguez, newly arrived at Las Palmas, has spoken about the future of his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kylian Mbappe in comments carried by El Partidazo of Copa and Marca.

“He really wants to go to Real Madrid,” he said. “His idol has always been Cristiano [Ronaldo]. He loves Madrid and I’m sure he’ll play there one day.”

Mbappe’s future has dominated Real Madrid news for months now. The plan all along had been for Los Blancos to move for him and Eduardo Camavinga in the summer of 2021 before targeting Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022.

Covid-19 has disrupted this somewhat given the financial impact its had on European football. There’s also the looming spectre of the project developing in Paris. Neymar is close to renewing his contract while Lionel Messi is heavily linked with a move there.

It’s within this context Mbappe must make a decision. His contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2022, so either he signs a new deal this summer or he leaves the club. The Parisians won’t countenance allowing him to leave on a free transfer.

Liverpool have also been credited with a serious interest in the Frenchman, with some reports putting them in pole position. Whatever happens, there’s an intriguing few months ahead.