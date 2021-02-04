Griezmann becoming the player Barcelona wanted in 2021

Barcelona have started 2021 in a different rhythm, with Antoine Griezmann a pivotal part of their good run as per Marca.

He’s thrived since the turn of the year, putting in the best month-and-a-bit since turning up in Catalonia from Atletico Madrid.

He was decisive on Wednesday at Granada in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey, participating in four of Barcelona’s five goals.

Griezmann’s first goal on the night, the one that made it 2-1, gave Barcelona faith that they could pull off a comeback.

Jordi Alba’s second wasn’t long coming, and it was Griezmann who set him up to grab the equaliser.

He continued to make the difference in extra time, scoring a header to make it 3-2 before again teeing up Alba to make it five.

Griezmann has six assists and six goals so far in 2021, recovering after starting on the bench at Huesca. He was also decisive last weekend as Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Not that everything’s a bed of roses for Barcelona. Last night was their fourth time playing 120 minutes in a month, and they struggled past UE Cornella in the previous round. They also lost the Supercopa de Espana to Athletic.

But green shoots are emerging at Camp Nou, and Griezmann is front and central of Ronald Koeman’s mini-revolution.