Granada striker called Barcelona boss Koeman a “clown” and “moron” in touchline spat

Wednesday night saw a Copa del Rey classic as Barcelona saw off the challenge of Granada in extra time following a dramatic late comeback.

It was a match in which tensions were running high and there was continued bad blood between the two benches during the match, with insults being exchanged.

A spat between Roberto Soldado – the home side’s striker who had doubled Granada’s lead during the game before being substituted – with Blaugrana boss Ronald Koeman was picked up by the cameras and touchline microphones, with the details outlined by Marca.

The exchange happened after Antoine Griezmann netted for the Blaugrana, with the Granada bench taking exception to the decision and surrounding the officials on the sidelines.

That prompted Koeman to wade in, which led to an angry exchange between him and the subbed Soldado.

The former Tottenham and Villarreal striker called Koeman a “clown” and a “moron” twice, it has been recorded.

The Catalan side won 5-3 to advance to the semi-finals.

