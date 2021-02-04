Atletico Madrid considering playing Champions League clash with Chelsea outside Madrid

Atletico Madrid are considering finding an alternative stadium to use when they play Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League according to a report in Diario AS.

Atletico are waiting to see how the Covid-19 situation develops in the coming weeks and how that might affect their clash with Chelsea on the 23rd.

English citizens cannot access Spain at the moment because of the pandemic, and that could disrupt things. With this in mind, Atletico are looking beyond the Wanda Metropolitano as a precautionary measure.

Nothing is concrete just yet, given that the Spanish government have extended, for a third time, until 16 February the entry restrictions on flights and ships coming from the United Kingdom.

The match won’t be played until the 23rd, so there’s a chance restrictions will be eased and the game will be able to take place in Madrid as planned.

When this happened in La Liga, Atletico choice Real Sociedad’s stadium as an alternative. Liverpool are also unable to travel to Germany to face Leipzig in their last 16 clash.