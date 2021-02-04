Atletico Madrid announce Moussa Dembele has tested positive for Covid-19

Atletico Madrid have announced in a club statement that Moussa Dembele has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating at home in line with La Liga protocol.

Of Malian descent, Dembele joined Atletico from Lyon this January transfer window for a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to buy included. Strong in body and technique, he’s seen to be the ideal foil for Luis Suarez and Joao Felix.

Nuestro jugador @MDembele_10 ha dado positivo por COVID-19; se encuentra aislado en su domicilio cumpliendo las recomendaciones de las autoridades sanitarias y del protocolo de @LaLiga.https://t.co/JQa1H0Bj0p — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 4, 2021

The forward began his career in the youth systems of US Clergy Clos and Paris Saint-Germain before joining Fulham in 2012. He spent three years in the first team before moving to Scotland and Celtic, whom he joined Lyon from.

Los colchoneros are flying in La Liga this season, ten points clear of second-placed Barcelona at the half-way point. They’re also still in the Champions League, playing Chelsea in the last 16.

They’ve done this despite being afflicted with a spate of positive Covid-19 tests, with Dembele joining Felix, Mario Hermoso and Yannick Carrasco on the sidelines.