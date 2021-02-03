Watch: Roberto Soldado doubles Granada’s advantage against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey

Granada and Barcelona do battle tonight at Los Carmenes to contest a place for the semi-final of the Copa del Rey.

The competition has taken on renewed importance for Barcelona. Ronald Koeman is yet to win a trophy at Camp Nou as coach, and after the Supercopa de Espana final defeat to Athletic Bilbao he’ll be keen to ensure his players are on point.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid were both dumped out of the Copa unceremoniously by third-tier opposition, so the Catalans are now the clear favourites.

It’s their best chance of a trophy this season given they’ve been unconvincing in Europe and are ten points off the pace in La Liga.

Things didn’t get off to the best of starts, however. Barcelona dominated the opening exchanges and created chances, but failed to turn the key and get that crucial opening goal.

Granada, however did, seizing on a Samuel Umtiti mistake to tee up Robert Kenedy to put the Andalusians into the lead. Shortly after the second-half got under way, they doubled their advantage. Roberto Soldado beat Umtiti in a footrace before finishing coolly past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.