Watch: Last-minute winner sends Levante into the Copa del Rey semi-final at Villarreal’s expense

A last-minute winner from Roger Marti put Levante into the semi-final of the Copa del Rey at the expense of regional rivals Villarreal on Wednesday evening at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia.

The game was keenly contested throughout, with Villarreal peppering their hosts goal with efforts only for Levante to hold strong and give as good as they got in the possession stakes.

A winner wasn’t found in regular time so the tie went into extra-time, with the decisive goal eventually coming from Roger, who scored against Real Madrid at the weekend. He was teed up by Jose Luis Morales, who also scored at the weekend.

Levante join Sevilla in the hat for the semi-final, with Granada facing Barcelona later tonight and Real Betis hosting Athletic Bilbao in Seville tomorrow evening.

Levante are ninth in La Liga, nine points behind Villarreal in fifth with a game in hand. It’s the first time they’ve made the semi-final of the Copa in 80 years.