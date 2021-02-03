Watch: Jordi Alba tees up Antoine Griezmann to get Barcelona’s nose in front at Granada

Granada and Barcelona do battle tonight at Los Carmenes to contest a place for the semi-final of the Copa del Rey.

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid were both dumped out of the Copa unceremoniously by third-tier opposition, so the Catalans are now the clear favourites. It’s their best chance of a trophy this season given they’ve been unconvincing in Europe and are ten points off the pace in La Liga.

Things didn’t get off to the best of starts, however. Barcelona dominated the opening exchanges and created chances, but failed to turn the key and get that crucial opening goal.

Granada, however did, seizing on a Samuel Umtiti mistake to tee up Robert Kenedy to put the Andalusians into the lead. Shortly after the second-half got under way, they doubled their advantage. Roberto Soldado beat Umtiti in a footrace before finishing coolly past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The Catalans continued to press, however, and mounted a dramatic late comeback to take the game to extra-time. First, Antoine Griezmann struck to make it 2-1. Then, the Frenchman combined with Lionel Messi to tee up Jordi Alba, who made no mistake in scoring the all-important equaliser right at the death.

The game went into extra-time, with Barcelona getting their noses in front inside Griezmann. This time, the Frenchman was on hand to score a powerful header to make it 3-2 to Barcelona after being teed up by Alba.