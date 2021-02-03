The 5 Barcelona members Lionel Messi suspects of leaking contract

Today’s Barcelona news continues to be dominated by Lionel Messi’s contract at the club of which the full details were revealed this weekend by a report in El Mundo.

The Argentine is said by Catalan radio station RAC1, and as cited by a report in El Mundo Deportivo, to primarily suspect five individuals as potentially having leaked the details.

Among the suspects are the club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu – who has already denied involvement – and former vice president Jordi Mestre, who have both left the club, in 2020 and 2019 respectively.

The exit of Bartomeu brought an end to a somewhat fractious with the star player with the Messi news last summer seeing the player launch a concentrated effort to leave the club, only for the board to block any potential exit.

Also under suspicion are General Director Óscar Grau, and the club’s current interim president Carles Tusquets – who was head of the Economic Comission at the time of Messi’s renewal – alongside the head of Barça’s legal services Román Gómez Ponti.

Among many revelations of the 80-page document detailing Messi’s multiple clauses, was the headline figure that he earned €555.237.619 over the course of the four-year deal.

The news on Messi’s contract follows on from a report last month in El Mundo outlining the club’s alarming financial situation as they are now over €1billion in debt with €730m of that due in the short-term.