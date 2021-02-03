Spanish football morning headlines: The 5 Barcelona individuals Messi suspects leaked contract, Real Madrid’s Plan B and Joao Felix tests Covid-19 positive

Spanish football morning headlines for 3 February.

Messi suspects on contract leak

Today’s Barcelona news continues to be dominated by Lionel Messi’s contract at the club of which the full details were revealed this weekend by a report in El Mundo.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo has now claimed that Messi has a shortlist of five individuals who may have leaked the contract.

The club’s former president Josep Maria Bartomeu, former vice president Jordi Mestre, General Director Óscar Grau, the head of the Economic Commission interim president Carles Tusquets – who was head of the Economic Comission at the time – and the head of Barça’s legal services Román Gómez Ponti.

Madrid’s Plan B

The Real Madrid news continues to focus on the fallout of the club’s defeat to Levante last weekend and limited squad options now leading to a greater focus on youth players.

Diario AS has outlined the youth stars coming through at the club with an entire XI of players – who have been honed at the club’s Castilla side – who could step up to the first-team squad in the coming years.

Joao Felix positive for Covid-19

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has tested positive for Covid-19 and has now entered a period of self-isolation, the club have confirmed.

Nuestro jugador @joaofelix70 ha dado positivo por COVID-19; se encuentra aislado y cumpliendo la cuarentena en su domicilio. ℹ https://t.co/Ba9u8SCNCA — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) February 3, 2021

The Portuguese forward is a fundamental part of the side’s attack and the club will be hopeful of his return and swift recovery from the virus.