Spanish football evening headlines: Real Madrid alarm at Hazard injury, Barcelona’s multipurpose player returns

More Hazard frustration

Tonight’s Real Madrid is dominated by a familiar setback with update that Eden Hazard has suffered a muscular injury.

A report in Marca suggests the Belgian could be set to miss up to six weeks of action in a crucial run of games in what would represent a huge setback to the star player and to Madrid.

Atleti have several Covid absentees

Atletico Madrid news has also represented a setback on Wednesday as attacking star Joao Felix has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now entering a period of self-isolation.

The Portuguese forward will now join Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso as being unavailable for Atleti due to having contracted the virus recently.

Barca’s utility man back

Tonight’s Barcelona news is upbeat ahead of their Copa del Rey clash against Granada with Sergi Roberto in line for his first start in over two months.

The player missed two months of action through injury – returning from the bench in Sunday’s win over Athletic Bilbao – but could be involved from the start at right-back on Thursday.