Sergi Roberto: the return of Barcelona’s multipurpose player

There was a further boost in Barcelona news in recent days with as utility player Sergi Roberto returned to first-team action for the first time in over two months.

The player missed two months of action through injury – returning in Sunday’s win over Athletic Bilbao – after suffering a tear in the rectum of his right leg during the defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Wanda Metropolitano back in November, when he also suffered from Covid-19.

A report in Marca has highlighted the significance of his return to the fold, having missed a total of 22 matches through injury this campaign.

Primarily a central midfielder, Sergi Roberto Barcelona has been utilised as a right-back most prominently for the club in recent campaigns and looks to regain the position, which has been occupied by Sergino Dest and Oscar Mingueza in recent months.

His versatility and consistency of performances are outlined as being key factors in his return and a big boos for his club.

Sergi Roberto has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Camp Nou and has played a prominent squad role in six La Liga titles, two Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey successes.