Sergi Roberto returns as Barcelona travel to Granada in the Copa del Rey

Granada and Barcelona have named the starting lineups they’ve chosen to do battle tonight at Los Carmenes and contest a place for the semi-final of the Copa del Rey.
The competition has taken on renewed importance for Barcelona. Ronald Koeman is yet to win a trophy at Camp Nou as coach, and after the Supercopa de Espana final defeat to Athletic Bilbao he’ll be keen to ensure his players are on point.
🔴⚪️ El once del #Granada 🆚 @FCBarcelona_es
— Granada CF ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCdeF) February 3, 2021
Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid were both dumped out of the Copa unceremoniously by third-tier opposition, so the Catalans are now the clear favourites.
It’s their best chance of a trophy this season given they’ve been unconvincing in Europe and are ten points off the pace in La Liga.
🔵🔴 ¡Esta es nuestra alineación para hoy!
⚽#GranadaBarça
¡Vamos! 💪 pic.twitter.com/IK4wwRkRk0
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 3, 2021
Sergi Roberto, injured and then positive for Covid-19, returns to the side at right-back, with Jordi Alba on the other side and the central defensive pair of Samuel Umtiti and Ronald Araujo in between. Marc-Andre ter Stegen also returns to the team having normally been replaced by Neto for the Copa.
Sergio Busquets starts as the sole pivot, flanked either side by the in-form Frenkie de Jong and Pedri. Lionel Messi looks to be the one chosen to spearhead the attack with Francisco Trincao and Antoine Griezmann on the right and left respectively.