Real Madrid’s headache about Gareth Bale’s looming return

Five months after allowing Gareth Bale to leave and join Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid are already thinking about what to do with the Welshman upon his return to Spain as per Marca.

Tottenham have no interest in keeping him when his loan deal with them ends and Bale has made it clear that he has no desire to terminate his contract with the club early. His current deal with Los Blancos runs until June 2022.

Madrid had hoped that Bale would fly at his old club, thus regaining the desire to feature prominently and revitalise his career. This hasn’t happened. His return to London has been disappointing, and he hasn’t come close to performing at the level his lavish wages demand.

Bale has played 46% of Tottenham’s games so far this season, completing the full 90 minutes just once. He’s scored four goals and is yet to hit a thousand minutes of game-time, appearing content to sit on the bench.

The impact of Brexit must also be factored into Madrid’s decision making. Bale would now be considered a non-EU player, taking up valuable space, when he returns to the Spanish capital. He looks set to resume battle with the club’s hierarchy.