Real Madrid turn to Plan B following cutbacks

It has been a challenging week in Real Madrid news following the club’s defeat to Levante on Saturday and an injury crisis bringing their squad down to the bare bones.

Sergio Ramos, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez, Fede Valverde, Nacho Fernandez and Rodrygo Goes were all absent for the clash, meaning four players from the side’s Castilla team completed the bench.

Read more: Real Madrid have just 14 fit senior outfield players

Central midfielder Sergio Arribas was used as a substitute – in preference to Isco – while young central defender Victor Chust is increasingly involved in first-team squads.

Read more: Sergio Arribas – the latest breakthrough talent at Real Madrid

Diario AS has now outlined the youth stars coming through at the club with an entire XI of players – who have been honed at the club’s Castilla side – who could step up to the first-team squad in the coming years.

Alongside Arribas and Chust, left-back Miguel Gutierrez is tipped for a particularly bright future while midfielder Antonio Blanco – in the squad against Levante – and striker Hugo Duro, on loan from Getafe, are also highly rated.

Read more: Luka Jovic on Real Madrid exit: “I am not taking any more Spanish classes”

Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard both left Los Blancos on loan deal last month, further slimming down the squad.