Real Madrid fail in appeal to overturn red card

Real Madrid have failed in their bid to overturn the red card to central defender Eder Militao in last week’s league defeat at home to Levante, report Marca.

That means the Brazilian defender will be unavailable for the side’s trip to Huesca this weekend as he serves his suspension.

The Competition Committee on Wednesday rejected an appeal which means Real Madrid news will be dominated by further absentees with their squad down to the bare bones.

The referee Medié Jiménez had initially admonished the central defender with just a yellow card for felling Levante striker Sergio Leon, who was through on goal, but this was subsequently overturned with a red card brandished.

Militao was a €50m arrival from Porto at Madrid in the summer of 2019 but has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular at the club ahead of the trusted central defensive partnership of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

The Brazilian had started three matches in a row for the first time in his career at the club due to a Ramos injury but will now serve his suspension.