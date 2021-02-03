Real Madrid congratulate Cristiano Ronaldo on record scoring achievement

On Tuesday, Cristiano Ronaldo became the leading goal scorer in the history of world football as he netted a brace for Juventus in their Coppa Italia win at Inter.

Those goals brought the Portuguese superstar up to 763 senior goals in his career, surpassing the historical record held by Josef Bican and Pele.

That prompted Real Madrid to release a message congratulating their former forward on his achievement.

The top goalscorer in our club’s history and now in world football. Congratulations, @Cristiano! — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) February 2, 2021

Madrid congratulated their former hero for his achievements in front of goal, saying: “The top goalscorer in our club’s history and now in world football. Congratulations, Cristiano.”

As highlighted by Football Italia, there remains contention of the precise figures held by Biscan and Pele, meaning all of these records are contested by those with links to the leading scorers.

The Czech FA claimed Josef Bican scored 821 official goals and not 759, while legendary Brazilian Pele updated his tally to 1,283 goals.

Ronaldo netted a remarkable 450 goals in 438 club appearances for Los Blancos between 2009 and 2018, and has 87 goals in 112 outings for Juve.