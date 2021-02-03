RB Leipzig star: “Playing in Spain? I’d be lying if I said it’s not my goal”

RB Leipzig winger and Spain international Dani Olmo has confirmed that it is his intention to play in La Liga in the future.

Olmo joined the Bundesliga side in January 2020 and quickly blossomed into a star; helping to propel them into title challengers domestically and to reach the semi finals of the Champions League last season.

The Spaniard had joined Dinamo Zagreb as part of the swap deal which saw Alen Halilovic move to Barcelona in 2015 and swiftly established himself as a star in Croatia before his move to Germany.

Now he has confirmed that, whilst he is fully focused on his spell in Leipzig, he would want to return to Spain in the future to play in the top-flight.

Olmo told an interview with German media outlet Sport Bild as cited by quotes in Diario AS: “Playing in Spain? I’d be lying if I said it’s not my goal – it is my country.

“But there is time, I’m only 22 years old. I don’t even think about that. I’m really focusing all my attention on Leipzig, as I have said several times; I’ve only been here a year and we still want to achieve a lot together. That is the only thing I can influence now.”

The 22-year-old has won eight caps for the Spanish national team and is now an ever-present in the senior squad.

Images via Bundesliga.com