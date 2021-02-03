PSG’s plan to build a Neymar-Mbappe-Messi axis

Neymar’s imminent new Paris Saint-Germain contract could have a real impact on the future of Kylian Mbappe and Barcelona’s Lionel Messi. The Brazilian, according to Mundo Deportivo, wants to play with both players in Paris next season.

That won’t be cheap, but PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo are said to be willing to try. Of course, they have choppy waters to navigate. The world is in the midst of a health and economic crisis, after all. But there’s a sense of optimism within the club aided by Neymar’s commitment.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Neymar’s renewal paves the way for Messi to go to Paris and rejoin his old friend, with the move paid for by sponsors and the indirect cache generated by the club signing one of the greatest players in history.

The Italian paper claim that Messi would generate close to €600m in marketing profits and that with the clout of having all three at the club PSG could afford to retain them. There’s certainly an interesting few months ahead.