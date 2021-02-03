Gerard Pique attends Eder Sarabia’s first game as Andorra coach

Gerard Pique made an appearance at the Ciutat Esportiva Dani Jarque on Wednesday afternoon, not as a Barcelona footballer but as Segunda B side Andorra’s largest shareholder according to a report by Diario AS.

Andorra were facing Espanyol B in Eder Sarabia‘s first game as coach. Sarabia was Quique Setien’s assistant at Barcelona during the Basque’s ill-fated spell with the club last season, but has graduated to the top job as appointed by Pique.

His debut was supposed to have been ten days ago, but five positive cases of Covid-19 in the Espanyol squad killed that idea. The same thing disrupted Andorra’s trip to Olot last Sunday.

Pique, who turned 34 on Tuesday, is currently out injured for Barcelona, who face Granada this evening in the quarter-final of the Copa del Rey. The Catalan will be intrigued to see how his recently-appointed coach gets on.

Sarabia’s time at Camp Nou wasn’t without controversy. He’s known to be a volatile and short-tempered character unafraid to speak his mind, so much so that Setien actually warned the Barcelona players before they met him.

Sarabia became a familiar face during the Setien era, heard lambasting Antoine Griezmann for choosing the wrong pass against Atletico Madrid and getting into a spat with Lionel Messi that boiled over in the dressing room at Celta Vigo.