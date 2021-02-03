David Alaba thought to be leaning toward move to England

David Alaba‘s future remains unresolved according to a report in Diario AS. The only thing guaranteed is that the Austrian defender will be leaving Bayern Munich come the expiration of his current deal at the club, but it’s not yet known where he’ll head.

Real Madrid had seemed to be the best-placed last month but reports in Germany claim that Los Blancos are no longer in pole position to make the deal happen. One of the most coveted players in the market, he’s thought to favour a move to England.

Conversations between Madrid and Alaba’s agent, Pini Zahavi, aren’t as advanced as had been reported in Spain. Chelsea are thought to now be the main competitor to Los Blancos, with Barcelona also credited with a strong interest.

Alaba is one of the finest centre-backs in the European game, and at 28 is in his prime. It’s unusual that a player of his calibre would become available on a free transfer.