Atletico Madrid struck by Covid-19 ahead of crucial run of games

They are flying high at the top of La Liga with a remarkable 50 points from their opening 19 games but not all Atletico Madrid news is positive.

On Wednesday, the club confirmed that attacking star Joao Felix has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now entering a period of self-isolation.

That followed on from confirmation that both Yannick Carrasco and Mario Hermoso had tested positive for the virus and were also unavailable for selection.

They are two important players for Diego Simeone’s side and would indisputably be starters for the game – both have enjoyed a resurgence in form this season, both coming from the peripheries of the squad to being increasingly influential.

It is outlined by Marca how the club has been rocked by multiple positives over the months – boss Diego Simeone and several of his players including Renan Lodi, Sime Vrsaljko, Luis Suarez, Lucas Torreira, Diego Costa and Santiago Arias (the latter two of whom have since left the club) have all tested positive previously.