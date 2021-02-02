Spanish football morning headlines: Messi a money-making machine, Madrid to go two years with no new signings and Messi was worth the price

Spanish football morning headlines for 2 February

Messi a money-making machine

Barcelona news has been dominated in recent days by the revelation of Lionel Messi‘s lucrative contract with Barcelona.

Marca have spoken with Ivan Cabeza, a renowned economist, to break down the Argentine’s financial impact on the club, and surmised that Messi generates more money than he makes.

Madrid forget how to sign players

The January transfer window closed without Real Madrid signing anybody despite allowing three players to leave the club on loan.

Luka Jovic joined Eintracht Frankfurt, Martin Odegaard departed for Arsenal and Take Kubo switched from Villarreal to Getafe. The transfer window will reopen in the summer of 2021, by which time Los Blancos will have gone two years without making a signing as per Diario AS.

Messi worth the price

Lionel Messi‘s possibly final contract with Barcelona should never have seen the light of day according to Mundo Deportivo. But now that we’ve seen it, nobody can forget it.

All in, the Argentine earned close to €600m across four years, an average of €150m per season. Whether it’s a lot or a little is irrelevant, given it falls in the law of supply and demand. It’s what it took for the best player in the world to continue in Catalonia, and the club with the highest income in football, largely down to Messi, could afford it.

