Spanish football evening headlines: Sergio Ramos hints at Real Madrid exit, Eden Hazard misses training and Barcelona star tested positive for Covid 26 times

Spanish football evening headlines for 2 February.

Ramos sparks controversy

Real Madrid news this evening is not positive for the club as captain Sergio Ramos has sparked controversy by ‘liking’ a social media post claiming he was being poorly treated by the club and looked likely to leave.

The post from a Real Madrid fan account which claimed that the situation of the player – who is out of contract on 30 June – was ‘heartbreaking’.

Hazard misses training

Eden Hazard was an unexpected absentee in Real Madrid training on Tuesday as outlined by a report in Marca.

The Belgian has been tormented by injury problems across his opening 20 months in the Spanish capital and whilst no medical report has been released by Madrid on his condition, it is likely to be a fresh injury setback.

Roberto tested positive for Covid 26 times

Barcelona news this evening focuses on a report – from Esport 3 and cited by El Mundo Deportivo – that claims Sergi Roberto tested positive for Covid-19 26 times before returning a negative test.

The player missed two months of action through injury – returning in Sunday’s win over Athletic Bilbao – but tested positive for Covid-19 during that timeframe, posting 26 positive tests before eventually recovering from the virus.