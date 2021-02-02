Real Madrid confirm president Florentino Perez tests positive for Covid-19

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has tested positive for Covid-19, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Aged 73, the long-term Madrid supremo is in a potential vulnerable age group for the virus but the club have confirmed the positive news that he is currently asymptomatic and otherwise in good health.

Perez will now enter a period of self-isolation and will only be in a position to return to the club’s facilities when he posts a negative test.

He is the latest figure at Madrid to test positive for the virus, with boss Zinedine Zidane also currently self-isolating and defender Nacho Fernandez also stricken with the virus.

As well as his role at Madrid, Perez is the chairman and CEO of Grupo ACS, a civil engineering company and the largest construction company in Spain, with Forbes claiming he has a net worth of $1.8billion.

The Forbes rich list, released in November 2020, showed that Perez has once again climbed the list and was now the 11th wealthiest individual in Spain.