Real Betis have clinched their first summer signing from La Liga rivals – report

Real Betis have agreed a deal to sign Granada goalkeeper Rui Silva as a free agent at the end of the current campaign.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese shot-stopper has agreed a four-year contract with Los Verdiblancos with the option of a fifth year included.

The position has been a problem area for Betis – with veteran Claudio Bravo joining in the summer on a free transfer but he has suffered injury problems this campaign as Joel Robles has often deputised.

It is claimed that the move for the goalkeeper – who celebrates his 27th birthday next week – will not be made official until the end of the current campaign, although all parties are aware that the deal has already been completed.

Silva initially joined the club from Portuguese team Nacional in January 2017 and has earned his first call-up to the Portuguese national squad in the past year, having previously been an Under-21 international.

He has regularly been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Spanish top-flight since Granada’s promotion in 2019.