Lucas Ocampos delivers knockout blow as Sevilla advance to Copa del Rey semi-final

A 67th minute strike from Lucas Ocampos, assisted by Suso, proved enough to see Sevilla into the semi-final of the Copa del Rey as they beat Almeria 1-0 at Estadio Mediterraneo.

Sevilla will now have contested the most semi-finals of the Copa in the 21st century aside from Barcelona. They’re into their ninth semi-final this century, compared to Barcelona’s 13.

9 – Solo el Barcelona (de momento 13) habrá disputado más eliminatorias de semifinales de la #CopaDelRey que el @SevillaFC en el siglo XXI (nueve en 17 años, las mismas veces que en los 65 años anteriores). Transatlántico#SevillaFC #LaCopaMola

The men from the Andalusian capital dominated both possession and goalscoring chances, but they were made to work by their Segunda hosts, the only team outside Spain’s elite tier to make it to the quarter-finals.

Papu Gomez, the big winter signing from Atalanta, started his first game for Los Nervionenses, but it was his compatriot Ocampos that stole the show.

Finding it difficult to replicate his dynamic breakthrough season in La Liga last year, the goal will be welcome as he looks to set himself up to finish the season strong.

Sevilla are the first team into the hat for the penultimate round of this year’s Copa. Levante play Villarreal tomorrow as do Barcelona and Granada, while Real Betis host Athletic Club on Thursday.