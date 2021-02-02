Is there life in the La Liga title race yet?

Atletico Madrid went ten points clear at the top of the table after their victory in Cadiz on Sunday afternoon. Such a large advantage has never been overhauled after the half-way point, but Marca felt it necessary to investigate whether this strangest of seasons could produce a first.

Atletico have won 50 points from 19 games, beating Jose Mourinho’s record of 49 and just five short of Tito Vilanova’s of 55. Diego Simeone’s men earned the same when they won their last league title, back in 2013/14.

The only thing that could stop Los Colchoneros from winning the title at this stage is their abrupt collapse alongside a re-awakening at Barcelona or Real Madrid.

If Ronald Koeman’s men can win 51 points from their final 18 games this season, they’d hit 91 points. That would force Atletico to win 35 points from matchday 20 to 38.

If Madrid can win 42 from their remaining games, they could also tighten the screw and apply pressure on their city neighbours. Their post-lockdown sprint last season has already shown what Los Blancos can do when they smell blood.

Therein lies the rub. Atletico’s lead is impressive, but it will be a challenge for them to maintain that pace into the business end of the season while under potentially sustained pressure from Catalonia and the other side of Madrid. There may be life in the 2020/21 La Liga title race yet.