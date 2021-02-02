Growing every week, Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo is on his way to becoming a truly elite defender

It’s no longer news when Ronald Araujo puts in an outstanding performance for Barcelona as far as Diario Sport are concerned. Ever since Gerard Pique picked up that injury toward the tail end of November, Araujo has been indomitable at the heart of the blaugrana defence.

Not only that, but he’s also emerged as the leader of the rearguard, a quarterback figure. The Uruguayan is blessed with power on the ground and in the air, as well as enviable speed and an ever-improving distribution. He’s getting better with every passing week and has an astronomically high ceiling.

He continued like this during Athletic Bilbao’s visit to Camp Nou this past Sunday, a game Barcelona won 2-1. Araujo enjoyed a passing completion rate of 86%, didn’t commit a single foul, won 3/5 aerial duels, made two interceptions and blocked two shots.

The Uruguayan made a serious error a month ago against Eibar, one that cost Barcelona a goal and two points. He spoke in the post-match interview himself to own up to his error, demonstrating his personality. At 21, that’s significant.

Not dribbled past once this season, he’s the only defender in Europe’s top five leagues able to boast that record. In an uncertain season for Barcelona, Araujo is an oasis of tranquility.