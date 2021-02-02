Eden Hazard suffers fresh setback at Real Madrid

This week’s Real Madrid news is now moving on from the weekend defeat to Levante but lurches to the revelation that Eden Hazard did not partake in training on Tuesday.

No medical report has yet been released by Madrid so his absence so far remains unclear although the reports, led by Marca, suggest that any absence was fitness related.

💥 Informa @miguelitocope 🇧🇪 @HazardEden10 sufre cansancio muscular ❌ Esta mañana no se ha ejercitado con el resto de sus compañeros en el entrenamiento del @RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/MAoGeY81dF — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) February 2, 2021

Hazard has started in four of Madrid’s last six games, although in none of them has he completed the full 90 minutes and will be keen to avoid any potential injury setback.

The Belgian star’s injury problems since his switch from Chelsea in 2019 have blighted his start to life in the Spanish capital, while he has been unable to refind form at any point across those 18 months.

Hazard netted just one goal across 22 appearances in his debut campaign in Spain, although Madrid ended up winning their first league title in three years.

The star player – who celebrated his 30th birthday last month – has an improved goal return this campaign with three strikes in 13 games to date.