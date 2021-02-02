Barcelona prepare for trip to Granada – a city suffering over 1,000 earthquakes in 10 days

This week’s Copa del Rey action includes Barcelona’s visit to Granada – a city which has suffered from over 1,000 earthquakes since 23 January.

As outlined by El Mundo Deportivo, Tuesday saw another earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale in Andalusian city.

It is said that earth tremors were felt in 60 different municipalities of Granada – hosting the game dominating Barcelona news this week – on Tuesday as the city’s suffering from the quakes continued.

The report outlines how in theory both the intensity and the frequency of the earthquakes should go down, although the potential for aftershocks still exists.

The last tremor of greater intensity, measuring 3.5 on the scale, took place at 4:19 p.m. this Tuesday with its epicentre in Santa Fe, preceded by another of 2.9 registered at 2:27 p.m. in Chauchina.

According to the general director of Civil Protection and Emergencies, Leonardo Marcos, the size and frequency of the tremors are likely to continue to decrease in the coming days, although nothing can be guaranteed in this regard.