Barcelona player tested positive for Covid 26 times

Versatile Barcelona player Sergi Roberto tested positive for Covid-19 on 26 occasions before overcoming the virus.

Journalist Xavier Campos explained the situation on Esport3, as cited by El Mundo Deportivo, claiming that the player contracted the disease after sustaining an injury in late November.

The player missed two months of action through injury – returning in Sunday’s win over Athletic Bilbao – but tested positive during that time and was not able to return to the club’s facilities until posting a negative result which was finally achieved at the 27th attempt.

The player suffered a tear in the rectum of his right leg during the defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Wanda Metropolitano back in November and subsequently was on the sidelines for the next two months.

Sergi Roberto has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Camp Nou and has played a prominent squad role in six La Liga titles, two Champions League titles and five Copa del Rey successes.