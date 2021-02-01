Valencia set to complete deal for Serie A midfielder

After a summer transfer window which saw Valencia fail to make a signing and lose multiple first-team players, there are finally incomings at the Mestalla.

Los Che are languishing in the bottom half of the standings in La Liga with 23 points from their opening 21 matches and have now reinforced their ranks for the second half of the campaign.

Defender Ferro has arrived from Benfica on a loan deal while Patrick Cutrone has joined on a temporary arrangement from Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Marca say a third signing has also been completed if not yet been made official.

Uruguayan midfielder Christian Oliva is set to arrive from Cagliari – described as a tough-tackling midfielder who will help fill the hole left in the squad by the departures of Geoffrey Kondogbia and Francis Coquelin earlier this campaign.

He has played 10 games for the Italian club this season and will arrive on a loan deal.

