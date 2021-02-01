Valencia complete third loan deal of January window

Valencia have confirmed their third loan signing of the January transfer window with the arrival of Christian Oliva from Cagliari.

Los Che have been forced to dip into the loan market in recent weeks due to the financial impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic at the club.

Javi Gracia’s side have already secured deals until the end of the season for Patrick Cutrone and Ferro from Wolves and Benfica respectively.

However, he has now added the Uruguayan midfielder to his squad for the remainder of the 2020/21 La Liga campaign, as per an official club statement.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL | Christian Oliva ✍️#BenvingutChristianOliva — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf) February 1, 2021

The 24-year old has played a bit part role for Eusebio Di Francesco’s team so far this season with just three Serie A starts.

He is expected to join up his his new teammates in the coming days and could be in line for his club debut this weekend as Gracia’s squad travel to Athletic Blibao.

