The stat that ranks Atletico Madrid as La Liga’s deadliest team

They are absolutely flying at the top of La Liga and now Atletico Madrid have been ranked as the deadliest side in Spain.

Research from the CIES Football Observatory has shown that Diego Simeone’s side have the best number of shots per goal in the top-flight in Spain so far this campaign.

Atleti require only 5.4 shots on goal to score which is comfortably the lowest number in the division with Elche next up at 5.9 shots per goal with Real Sociedad completing the top three with 6.9 shots per goal.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Huesca have the worst data as they take 13.8 shots per goal while Eibar are at 12.3 and Getafe at 10.0.

Not only do Los Rojiblancos lead the way in Spanish football but their numbers are among the best in Europe: only Olympiakos (5.2), Bayern Munich and VVV Venlo (both 5.3) have better shots per goal ratios in top flights on the continent.