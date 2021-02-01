Spanish football headlines: Barcelona must pay €39m Messi loyalty bonus, Real Madrid star embarrassed by exclusion and Valencia secure triple signing

Spanish football morning headlines for 1 February.

Barca’s huge payment owed to Messi

Barcelona news continues to be dominated by the details of Lionel Messi’s contract with El Mundo confirming the club must pay him an additional €39m this summer, even if the player decides to leave.

The star’s Barcelona deal obliges the club to pay him a ‘loyalty’ bonus to the value of €38,964,977.50 this summer, regardless of whether the Argentine pens a new deal.

Madrid star left embarrassed

This weekend’s Real Madrid news has been dominated by a deflating defeat to Levante with Diario AS outlining how Isco was left embarrassed by his non-inclusion in events.

With Martin Odegaard leaving the club on loan and Fede Valverde injured, there were no more fit Madrid senior midfield options but Isco – on the bench – was overlooked for youngster Sergio Arribas.

It is said that the Spain international was left embarrassed by the incident and is considering his future at the club.

Valencia triple swoop

There is finally transfer movement at Valencia – who made no signings this summer – with a triple swoop late on in the transfer window.

Ferro and Patrick Cutrone have arrived on loan deals from Benfica and Wolves respectively, while Uruguayan midfielder Christian Oliva is set to arrive from Cagliari, say Marca.