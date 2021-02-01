Spanish football evening headlines: Pochettino “will never manage Barcelona”, Real Madrid star feels humiliated and La Liga plan April fan return

Spanish football evening headlines for 1 February.

Pochettino: “I will never manage Barcelona”

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has ruled himself out of one day being the coach of Barcelona.

Pochettino told an interview with RMC Sport: “I will never manage Barcelona. That is impossible. I have this idea of life, a connection with a part of that city, that makes that impossible.”

Barcelona news has previously linked the Argentine to the Camp Nou but that possibility now appears to be over.

Madrid star feels humiliated

Monday’s Real Madrid news continues to be focused on the fallout from the weekend loss to Levante with Diario AS reporting that Isco feels humiliated by his treatment at the club.

Despite only 14 fit senior outfield players being available, Isco did not feature in the defeat with Sergio Arribas chosen to come on as a substitute rather than the playmaker.

Tebas confident on fan return

La Liga president Javier Tebas believes it is possible for fans to return to stadiums by April or May, depending on the vaccine rollout in Spain in the coming weeks.

Tebas is quoted as saying by Cadena Ser: “It will depend on the next two or three weeks. If vaccination increases in February and the level of infections decreases, it is possible that in April and May we can be in the stadiums.”