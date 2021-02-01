Sergino Dest returns to Barcelona training ahead of Granada clash

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has offered Ronald Koeman a vital fitness boost ahead of the Copa del Rey trip to Granada.

The United States international has returned to full training over the weekend after two weeks on the sidelines with a muscle injury.

However, as per reports from Marca, he has been passed fit to return to action and should be included in Koeman’s travelling party for their midweek tie at the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes.

Koeman is likely to rotate his options against Diego Martinez’s side with less than 72 hours of recovery before their La Liga trip to Real Betis.

Neto, Junior Firpo, Riqui Puig and Trincao all started in the 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano in the previous round and could come back into the starting line up.

POSSIBLE BARCELONA STARTING XI V GRANADA

Neto; Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Firpo; Pjanic, De Jong, Puig; Trincao, Braithwaite, Griezmann