Real Madrid suspect Barcelona have broken Financial Fair Play rules with Messi contract – report

The details of Lionel Messi’s salary has dominated Barcelona news since El Mundo published information of his income from a leaked club document.

A report in Marca has now outlined that the Blaugrana’s great rivals Real Madrid have been alerted by the report and they suspect that Barcelona may have breached UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations with the deal.

Read more: Barcelona must pay Messi €39m loyalty bonuses this year – even if he leaves as free agent

It is outlined how Los Blancos have gone to great lengths to ensure they have kept in-line with the requirements of finances including sanctioning the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2018 and the club’s trimming of their wage bill last summer – with multiple player exits and no new signings.

Read more: Barcelona owe Lionel Messi €63.5m in unpaid wages

The news on Messi’s contract follows on from a report last month in El Mundo outlining the club’s alarming financial situation as they are now over €1billion in debt with €730m of that due in the short-term.

Whilst the Blaugrana’s first-team squad has been slimmed down this year, with a reported €80m off the wage bill, there is still a worrying financial outlook for the club.