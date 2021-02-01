Real Madrid star left humiliated by club treatment – report

Recent Real Madrid news has been dominated by the exit of Martin Odegaard, whose move to Arsenal could potentially have been a major opportunity for another player at the club.

The temporary exit of the Norwegian left Isco as the only fit and available playmaker at the club with Marca last week outlining how the move could have revived his career in the Spanish capital.

However, the Spain international did not feature at all in Saturday’s defeat against Levante – despite only 14 fit outfield players of the senior squad being available.

It is reported by Diario AS that the player feels humiliated as the player was not even sent to warm-up during the game with his side chasing a result, and youth team midfielder Sergio Arribas instead was selected in his place.

Isco has started just three matches in the league this year and played just 13 minutes in the Champions League as he has become a periphery player at Los Blancos.

The former Malaga star is said to be increasingly discontent at Real Madrid with his future unclear.