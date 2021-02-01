Real Betis continue impressive start to 2021 with Osasuna win

Real Betis have continued their fine start to 2021 with a third La Liga win of the year thanks to a 1-0 victory at home to Osasuna.

Manuel Pellegrini’s side move up to seventh in the table with another three points as Borja Iglesias’ late strike was enough to secure the win.

The away side enjoyed the better chances in the first half with Jonathan Calleri’s industry inside the box forcing a smart stop from Joel Robles.

The former West Ham striker continued to pose a threat after the restart as he got the better of the Real Betis defence to test Robles again.

However, despite struggling to make an impact in the first hour, Iglesias buried the hosts first chance on 78 minutes, as he latched onto Cristian Tello’s pass to clip home.

Nabil Fekir almost doubled Real Betis’ lead in the closing minutes but his effort was cleared off the line by the retreating Juan Cruz.

Image via Real Betis CF on Twitter