Presidential hopeful Victor Font says Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona “would not be the end of the world”

This week’s Barcelona news is being dominated by the context of Lionel Messi’s contract at the club alongside the upcoming presidential elections.

On Monday, Victor Font – one of three candidates for the position – publicly discussed the matter of the Argentine star’s future at the Camp Nou and has claimed the club would still be in a strong position for the future even if he were to leave this summer.

It comes in the aftermath of El Mundo detailing the salary and bonuses included in the 33-year-old’s contract at the Blaugrana, in which they editorially described it as a deal which has ruined Barcelona in a financial sense.

Font has rejected this idea and has pointed to the fact that Messi generates more income for the club than what is paid to him in salary, alongside what he offers for them on the pitch.

Font told Onda Cero radio station, in quotes carried by Marca: “Messi is a huge asset, but if he is not here in the future then it would not be the end of the world. Messi generates that (the amount of money that the club pays him) and more.

“To imply that Barça has been ruined by Messi is a totally wrong conclusion.”