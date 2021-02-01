Mauricio Pochettino: “I will never manage Barcelona”

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino has ruled out the possibility of one day taking the hotseat at Barcelona.

The Argentine – who first came to coaching prominence at Espanyol – is widely regarded as one of football’s finest coaches but his connection to the Blaugrana’s Catalan rivals has cast doubt upon his credentials for the role at the Camp Nou.

Read more: Mauricio Pochettino: “Here, Ramos would find a great club with the obsession of always winning”

Pochettino was appointed at the French champions last month having been out of work since leaving Tottenham in November 2019 as previous reports linked him to a move to Barca.

In January 2020’s Barcelona news, Spanish radio station RAC 1, reported in Mundo Deportivo, claimed that Pochettino was wanted by Barcelona to replace Ernesto Valverde.

However, that role went to Quique Setien and when he was replaced in August, The Guardian suggested Pochettino was a possible replacement but Ronald Koeman was appointed.

Mauricio #Pochettino dans @topofthefoot « Je n’entraînerai jamais le FC #Barcelone. Ce n’est pas possible. J’ai une idée de la vie, un lien avec une partie de la ville ( l’Espanyol) qui fait que c’est impossible. Comme l’OM c’est impossible pour moi » #RMCSport — Mohamed Bouhafsi (@mohamedbouhafsi) February 1, 2021

The Argentine has now spoken to RMC Sport, where he has appeared to rule out ever moving to the club: “I will never manage Barcelona. That is impossible. I have this idea of life, a connection with a part of that city, that makes that impossible. Just as Marseille is also impossible for me.”