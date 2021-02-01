Celta Vigo La Liga

Lucas Olaza swaps Celta Vigo for Real Valladolid in deadline day exit

Celta Vigo midfielder Lucas Olaza has completed a shock deadline day loan move to La Liga rivals Real Valladolid.

The 26-year old initially joined the Galician club on loan from Brazilian side Boca Juniors in January 2019.

He has remained on a rolling loan contract at the Estadio Balaidos since then with Eduardo Coudet’s side rumoured to be working on completing a permanent deal for him at the end of the current campaign.

Celta Vigo manager Eduardo Coudet

However, as per reports from Marca, Celta informed Boca they would not be paying his €4m purchase clause this summer, allowing Valladolid to swoop in.

Sergio Gonzalez’s side have agreed to meet Boca’s demands as part of their negotiations with a compulsory loan to buy option wrapped up within hours of the deadline ending.

The versatile Uruguayan has played a key role during his two years at Celta with 63 league appearances as they successfully avoided relegation in the last two seasons.

 

