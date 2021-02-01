Karl-Heinz Rummenigge hints at Real Madrid move for David Alaba

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed David Alaba is almost certain to leave the club when his contract expires in June.

The Austrian international has indicated he will not extend his current deal at the Allianz Arena with clubs from across Europe rumoured to be chasing his signature.

Rummenigge revealed he is aware of the growing interest in the 28-year old with Real Madrid the front runners to complete a deal for him.

“I am 99.9% sure Alaba will leave the club at the end of this season,” he told an interview with Sky Sports, reported via Marca.

“We will part in a friendly way and I hope he can say goodbye to us with more titles.

“He is fully committed to us and he is a nice guy that we all like. He deserves to be treated well until his last day at Bayern.

“David can sign for the club he wants. I do not know if he will arrive at an agreement with Real Madrid, but it is a great club and I can understand that it is interesting for him.”

Los Blancos are likely to be limited in the summer transfer market due to the financial impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with free transfers the most likely route for new signings.

Alaba has played a crucial role for the Bavarian giants after joining from boyhood club Austria Wien in 2008 with an incredible record of 411 appearances in all competitions.

He will win a tenth Bundesliga title if Bayern defend their league title in the coming months, alongside two Champions League winners medals.