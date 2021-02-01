Karim Benzema linked with France return at Tokyo Olympics

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could be in line for a shock return to the French national side for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The 33-year old has not represented Les Bleus since 2015 after being exiled by manager Didier Deschamps following his part in an alleged blackmail plot against teammate Mathieu Valbuena.

However, according to an interview with his former agent Karim Djaziri with Le10 Sport, reported via Marca, the situation is not beyond reconciliation ahead of the rearranged Olympic Games this summer.

“Why doesn’t Deschamps have Karim? It’s not possible to explain, as Didier loves football,” he said.

“Didier knows with Benzema involved, his team would be better and Karim knows who is responsible for his expulsion and that is Le Graët (FFF president).

“I called him (Le Graët) after Euro 2016 to ask about Benzema. I almost begged him, but he told me that the positions were irreconcilable.

“If Didier does not have Karim, it is because Le Graët does not allow it.

“But his international career is not over. Who doesn’t want to participate in the Olympics? If he wants to, he will go immediately if he can.”

Deschamps has been firm in his insistence over Benzema’s international absence, with the former Juventus midfielder claiming he would not be recalling Benzema in the near future.

However, the rules on participation in the Olympic Games are different, with French U21 coach Sylvian Ripoll taking charge of the team in Japan.

Rules on selection allows for three players over the age of 23 to be selected in the squad, with Benzema potentially picked as an over age option.

Prior to his removal from the French set up, Benzema established himself as one of the most consistent goal scorers to wear the famous blue jersey with 27 international goals.