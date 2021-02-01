Granada midfield star tests positive for Covid-19

Granada midfield star Yangel Herrera has tested positive for Covid-19 as per reports from Marca.

The Venezuelan international has played a key role for the Andalucian club so far in the 2020/21 campaign with 19 La Liga appearances.

However, the news that he will now spend a spell on the sidelines is another blow for Diego Martinez’s injury hit squad ahead of a busy run of fixtures in February.

Fellow midfielders Maxime Gonalons and Luis Milla are both expected to be out of first team action for another two weeks due to ongoing injury problems.

The Manchester City loanee is expected to miss three games as part of his period of self isolation starting with their crunch midweek Copa del Rey quarter final clash with Barcelona.

He is then likely to miss the league games against Levante and Atletico Madrid but he should be fit in time for their Europa League last 32 tie with Napoli.