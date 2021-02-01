Fans return to La Liga in April “possible” claims president Tebas

La Liga boss Javier Tebas believes fans could return to stadiums across the nation by April due to the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Supporters have not been in stadiums across the top two divisions of Spanish football since March of last year due to the outbreak of the virus across Europe.

Football across Spain was then paused for three months before the 2019/20 campaign was concluded across June and July, but fans have not yet been allowed to return to stadia due to the stringent health guidance.

La Liga news across the months since has featured speculation of when supporters would be permitted back into matches, although Tebas admitted in December during an interview with Marca that it was not the time to focus on the subject.

However, he is now more optimistic and has said that the next few weeks of the vaccine rollout are crucial if fans are to return this stadium.

Tebas is quoted as saying by Cadena Ser: “It will depend on the next two or three weeks. If vaccination increases in February and the level of infections decreases, it is possible that in April and May we can be in the stadiums.”

He also said that we were at “the end of the tunnel” with regards to the battle against the virus as he struck an optimistic tone.