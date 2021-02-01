Done deal: West Brom complete loan signing of Celta Vigo midfielder

Celta Vigo midfielder Okay Yokuslu has joined English Premier League club West Bromwich Albion on a loan deal until the end of the campaign, the club have confirmed.

The Turkey international has joined the struggling top-flight side in England on a temporary deal for the remainder of the season, in an agreement that will not include a purchase option for the Baggies.

𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 🚨 @Okayokuslu jugará cedido en el @WBA hasta final de temporada. ¡Mucha suerte en esta nueva etapa, Okay! Moita sorte! Good luck! pic.twitter.com/Nd4avJPIT5 — RC Celta (@RCCelta) February 1, 2021

The 26-year-old joined Celta in a €6m deal from Trabzonspor in 2018 and was a regular for his first two seasons in Galicia but has fallen from favour this campaign.

Capped 29 times by the Turkish national team, the holding midfield player has started just three league matches this term and was deemed to be surplus to requirements for the club, although he will return to Vigo in the summer.

He is one of a flurry of late arrivals at the Hawthorns, with the club adding Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne on loan from Galatasaray and hopeful of more additions on the final day of the transfer window.